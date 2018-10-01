Soulja Bai trust Exxon because he stupid

When you see something beautiful in someone, tell dem. It may take a second to say but for dem it could last a lifetime.

Dem boys believe that nuff people got beautiful things. Soulja Bai is a good man. Dem boys believe he honest. But dem got anodda side to him. He is dotish.

He mek dem boys who didn’t go to no place of worship fuh a long time, pray to de Man above fuh save Guyana when Soulja Bai seh, Exxon is too huge an institution to sully its character.

That was when a reporter ask him if he ain’t worried that Exxon gun rob Guyana blind. De whole world know that Exxon rob every country on de earth. Dem boys believe Exxon even rob de animals in dem countries.

And here Soulja Bai talking bout Exxon not destroying dem character. What character? That is wha dem boys want know. Since when bandits got character?

Soulja Bai trust Exxon because he stupid. De rest of dem collect money which mean dem was paid to trust. Dem boys believe de Shaat Man is de fuss one who collect.

Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai alone was de dummy dem know he woulda get schooling from ee Cabinet. But instead, dem more dumb that Soulja Bai. At least is suh it coming over.

Imagine Parliament suppose to sharpen its skills. It suppose to have training sessions in oil and gas. Nutten ain’t happen yet and oil coming tomorrow.

De stupidness dem MPs ask Exxon in Parliament one woulda think de next day de whole parliament woulda gone to a University to tek lessons in oil in gas. Instead a year pass and dem MPs is still dummies and still stupid.

Jagdeo is de odda one. Dem boys can’t even put ‘hon’ fuh honest nowhere in front or behind he name. He is a scamp.

He promise nuff thing. He promise to train his MPs in oil and gas. Instead he train dem fuh play de ass in gas. These is de leaders. Dem boys want to know who leading who in this country; who looking out and who looking after de people interest in this country.

De way dem boys see things going, dem believe de leaders looking after dem own pocket. After all, dem know Exxon does hire people who does bribe officials. Two of dem gone to jail fuh bribery.

Talk half and pray fuh some wisdom fuh de leaders.