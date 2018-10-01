Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM

MACORP eyes bigger share in heavy equipment market

By Tracey T. Squires

Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACORP) has etched their name into the trade of heavy-duty equipment internationally. With consistent innovative designs, this machine giant seeks to secure its position as the leading machinery provider in South America.
In a commemoration of the company’s 25th anniversary on Friday, guests received a demonstration of the capabilities of the new models of machinery.

MACORP’s D2 Series Excavators

MACORP celebrated its many years of success with a demonstration of its next generation models. The event saw Minister of Business- Dominic Gaskin; and Minister of Education -Nicolette Henry, as well as representatives from ExxonMobil.
MACORP’s Chief Executive Officer, Guillermo Escaraga, highlighted the role of technology in an ever-evolving time. Escaraga referred to technology as a necessity rather than a privilege as it is crucial for the furtherance of a progressive future.
“Machinery is needed in remote areas. We need to stay connected and updated with them,” he said.
MACORP’s introduction of new model excavators features an operator friendly system. The company in its design aimed to simplify the job of the operators, with a sensor feature that allows the machine to stay within a given periphery. The new generation excavators–designed with safety in mind–are precise and highly automated.
The machinery giant, known for its sizable productions in excavators and other large-scale vehicles, has placed much emphasis on consistent innovative designs. The company recognizes the need for companies to constantly assess its products capabilities and how they can make it even more effective.
MACORP is seeking to concrete its position on the highest stratum of the heavy-duty machinery market. The newly innovative designs seek to effect a great change in the way work is done across Guyana. The amount of workers will lessen; operators will have work that is more precise in less time and at a lesser cost.

