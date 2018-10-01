Jamaican’s Lumley attains Level 1 & 2 Squash Coach’s Certification here

Nineteen year old Jamaican, Tahjia Lumley, is the 3rd and youngest athlete from his country to travel to Guyana to attain his Level 1 &2 England Squash Coaching Award from Guyana National Squash Coach Carl Ince. He is one of many from the Caribbean and the US to have come to Guyana to become certified at this level.

Tahjia was here last year for his final Junior CASA, where he was graced with an inaugural honour; The Junior CASA Sportsman and Leadership Award. Following that 2017 tournament, Tahj spent a week on Coach Ince’s farm for training after his coach Steve Smith, who himself completed the course here in Guyana in 2013, and mentor Karen Anderson, arranged for the youngster to work with the Level 4 Elite Coach. He expressed an enormous amount of gratitude for the support both have given him throughout his 8 years in the sport.

Sitting at the Georgetown Club courts yesterday after finishing his final practical exam, his enthusiasm was barely containable as he recollected meeting, who he refers to as “The Great Coach Ince” for the first time.

At 12 years old, Tahj was struck by the calm and relaxed figure whose reputation was legendary in the Caribbean as his team had so many successes. He even remembers the exchange they had that led him to deduce how much the Coach looked out for his students. Eight years on, Tahj enthuses; “To be in Coach’s own backyard training, learning from a man I have looked up to for so long, was spectacular”.

The icing on the cake was when he discovered he would be working alongside another Guyanese squash great; Nicolette Fernandes. “That”, he said, “was a dream come true!” Along with Sarah Lewis and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, the four gained a great deal from each other during the gruelling week of the course. The interaction with Coach and his fellow candidates made what was mentally and physically intensive, one of the best experiences he has had. “The course was so thorough, professionally conducted and well run…. So amazing, and we were so constructive with each other that even though it wasn’t easy; it was mentally draining; I loved every single moment of it”. The course teaches and tests individual and group coaching techniques and programmes, child protection, coaches’ code of conduct, safety, and an array of other relevant material.

As Tahj transitions into another chapter of his squash career, he reflects on the pivotal moment that brought him to be standing outside the courts in Jamaica where he asked if he could play. He explained; “In Jamaica, Squash was more an uptown sport and I am from the inner city, so it was not a sport I might have ordinarily been exposed to or have the opportunity to play. I asked and waited. It could have been a yes or a no”. However, he asked and got a positive response. Quickly moving from playing some lunch times to dedicated early mornings, his talent and dedication were soon noticed and his first coach, Jeremy Parkinson, gave him a solid foundation before he moved to the National squad where hard hitting became hitting to target, and physical training was added to his regime. Looking back he smiles at the cost his dedication had on others; “Rain or shine I would be there early in the morning at UTECH disturbing the lifeguard, Jayan Thomas, to get access to the key and equipment so I could get on court”.

Tahj believes his life could have been very different without squash. He thoughtfully stated “The day I got that ‘Yes’ changed my life”. Going through the junior programme, representing his country, enjoying successes in tournaments and the opportunities it afforded, helped him to become calm and focused. He fully recognises how powerful sport and supportive people can be; naming many who have influenced the path he has taken, including fellow countryman Chris Binnie. Allowing a tinge of pride he said; “Now I have the skills to be part of that programme, I can change people’s lives”. Eager to have a positive impact on the next generation of young people, his newly acquired knowledge and certification will enhance the remarkable skills and characteristics he already possesses that make him a natural in the field of coaching.

As a parting note, Tahj reiterated how amazing the course was and emotionally finished with; “Coach Ince is motivational and inspirational…….I am filled with happiness and joy to have been a part of this course with this group”.