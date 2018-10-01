GISE/Star Party Renal division one 2-day cricket…Johnson’s incisive spell bowls Police into final

An incisive spell of inspiring fast bowling in steaming heat from 27-year-old Raun Johnson bowled Police to a come-from-behind 24-run victory against GNIC and a place in the final of the GCA’s GISE, Star Party Renal Two-Day First Division cricket tournament yesterday at Eve Leary.

The towering pacer from West Berbice who played two First-Class games for Guyana in 2014, ripped the heart out the GNIC batting on a slow track that kept low to bag 5-32, while Keston Hardcourt supported with 2-20 as GNIC, set 144 for victory after they had taken first innings points, were bowled out for 119.

Shawn DeSouza, who hit five fours and a six in an attacking 38 and David Dick (29) joined forces at 29-3 and featured in 52-run partnership on the heavy outfield to keep GNIC’s hope of an outright win alive.

Johnson’s heroics with the ball over-shadowed a wonderful display of fast bowling from another Berbician pacer; Keon Sinclair who had the impressive figures of 5-18 and was supported by former Test off-spinner Clyde Butts who had 3-73 to follow-up his 4-8 in Police’s first innings.

Police, with first innings deficit of 44, lost their last eight wickets for 88 runs after starting the final on 107-2 as only Hardcourt (24) offered any resistant in a day in which 18 wickets tumbled in two sessions.

Scores: Police 94 & 187, GNIC 138 & 119.

The Cops began the day with Kevin Boodie looking well set on 46 but he was bowled by the lively Sinclair with his second ball of the day to leave the home team on 109-3.

Chemroy Kendall (7) was removed by Sinclair who bowled overnight batsman Jason Heyliger (11) and Kelvin Leitch (0) before having Pernell London (11) caught behind to leave Police on 147-7 as the Rose Hall Town pacer bent his back on the docile track and extracted good bounce and carry.

Butts removed Eon Rodrigues (6) at 154-8 before Hardcourt went after the veteran off-spinner and dumped him for six, and along with Johnson (11) added 26 important runs for the Cops before Hardcourt swept Butts to short square leg at 180-9 and Johnson was trapped LBW to Gajanan Suknanan.

GNIC, who would have qualified for the final against DCC once they had held for a draw by virtue of taking first innings points, lost Marc Nicholas for a duck when he fell to Johnson at 11-1.

Vidal Crandon got going with consecutive off-side boundaries off Hardcourt but when on 12 and GNIC on 25 he was LBW to Hardcourt before Johnson sent Quincy Ovid-Richardson’s stumps cart-wheeling four runs later.

The left-handed DeSouza and the right-handed Dick, who both plays professionally in Trinidad, counter-attack but once they were separated when left-arm spinner Hemchan Persaud sent back DeSouza who miscued one that was there to be hit and was taken at long-on with the score 81-4.

Jermaine Grosvenor (6) was run out by brilliant fielding by London at Square-leg as he effected a direct hit with one stump to aim at to leave GINC on 93-5.

And when Dick was trapped in front by Johnson at 102-6, wickets tumbled in a heap as GNIC were all out when Butts was taken on the cover boundary off Hardcourt. (Story and photos by Sean Devers)