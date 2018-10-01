Financial Secretary Hector Butts departing Ministry of Finance

…Fourth senior officer to leave in recent months

Amidst reports of internal struggles among members of staff at the Ministry of Finance, Financial Secretary (FS), Dr. Hector Butts, has communicated his intention to leave when his contract expires this month.

According to reports received by Kaieteur News, Dr. Butts has communicated his decision to the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and has shared his intentions during a recent meeting in Linden. Kaieteur News understands that Dr. Butts has also informed President, David Granger about his decision.

The move by Dr. Butts follows the departure of three top officials at the Ministry in the past five months. Chief Planning Officer, Dr. Nelson Modeste and Deputy Finance Secretary (DFS) Louise Bouyea had resigned. Donald DeClou, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Procurement and Tender Administration did not secure a new contract.

There are reports that all is not well within the Ministry. Dr. Butts is considered ‘the gatekeeper’ of government’s finances in that oversees payments. It was Dr. Butts’ signature that appeared on a letter that was leaked last year on the controversial US$18 million signing bonus provided by oil giant ExxonMobil to Government.

There are claims that the Government intended to keep the transaction concealed.

The letter was addressed to Central Bank Governor, Dr. Gobind Ganga, and dated September 20, 2016 and instructed that the Bank of Guyana should not treat the money as part of its reserves. The letter showed that a request was made for the opening of a foreign currency account to receive a signing bonus from ExxonMobil.

Additionally, the Ministry had taken an unusual decision to publicly correct a statement made by Dr. Butts during a meeting at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the administration of the teachers housing fund.

Dr. Butts had indicated that the Ministry was taking over the administration of the fund which is earmarked to be loaned to teachers so that they can access low cost housing loans or procure their own house.

The FS has also been vocal at the PAC about the way in which Regional Executive Officers (REOs) were administering projects and accounting for taxpayer funds.

Efforts to speak with the usually outspoken Dr. Butts about his surprise decision were unsuccessful. Further attempts will be made to secure an exit interview with the FS.