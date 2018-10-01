COURTS 10k 2018…Missigher tops field for maiden win

Police Progressive Youth Club’s (PPYC) Winston Missigher ran a time of 33 minutes 29 seconds to win his first COURTS 10k race yesterday morning after finishing ahead of favourite, Cleveland Forde, of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) club by one second, in the close shaved win.

Following the race, Missigheer noted to Kaieteur Sport that he was extremely pleased with the win and has been training hard through the years after falling short since 2015.

Meanwhile, head of the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, posited after the race that Missigher’s victory has ended the second place ‘little Kenyan’ rein and it is proof that rivalry over the longer distance is intensifying locally which augurs well for the sport.

Coming in third in the senior men’s division was Cleveland Thomas of Running Braves Athletics Club in a time of 33 minutes 40 seconds.

In the female senior division, Kezia Murray ran away with the top prize in a decent time of 42 minutes 16 seconds and she was followed by Ashanti Scott of GDF track club in 42 minutes 56 seconds and Leanna Charles of GDF in third with a time 43 minutes 53 seconds.

Ian Archibald and Carla Benjamin sprinted to the top positions in the male and female masters’ category respectively.

Hutson warned all junior athletes that if they have any aim of applying for a sport scholarship, they would be automatically ineligible if they accepted any cash prize for competing. However, the junior athletes had the option of receiving travel vouchers instead, to aid in their training expenses.