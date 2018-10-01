Camille Cummings is committed to restoring alma mater to former glory

By Enid Joaquin

A member of Women of Mission International, Camille Cummings’ greatest mission presently is to restore her alma mater to its former glory days.

It is not every day that a school teacher gets the opportunity to become the head of the school they once attended.

So for the fortunate few, the feeling is both euphoric and nostalgic.

For head teacher Camille Cummings, who has been teaching for over thirty three years, the feeling was one of elation when she was appointed to head the Mackenzie Primary School.

“It was a joy… I was so overwhelmed and excited I could not contain myself. I could not wait for school to reopen,” she stated.

An elated Cummings continued, “I just can’t express my feelings, knowing that I’m sitting in the office of the then head teacher Mr. Leslie James whom I sat under as a pupil. What a joy it is.”

Cummings was among the very first batch of students successfully writing and passing the Common Entrance Examination at the Mackenzie Primary and going off to secondary school.

APPOINTMENT

Cummings was appointed headmistress of her alma mater on September 1st, 2017.

She served previously as head teacher at a number of schools in the interior regions before taking up her current position.

“I had this dream about Mackenzie Primary… I had this vision that I could help make a turnaround at this school which was one of the best…I want to see this school rise again. I’m committed to returning it to its former glory and I’m going to work to see its growth and development,” Cummings noted.

She acknowledged that her vision for the school cannot be accomplished by one person, but it requires the input of the entire staff, parents and pupils.

“We’re working assiduously to help parents understand their role and thus support us in making the difference. What we need is parent support. Parents must come on board and must understand their role,” Cummings pointed out.

She said that presently parents are being exposed to workshops that will assist them in helping their children.

The head teacher said that the workshops are aimed at sensitising parents on the literacy and numeracy programme while getting them involved in their children’s education.

She underscored that pride in one’s school is of paramount importance and as such she has been exhorting her students to showcase that pride in all that they do, including the way they wear their uniforms and treat the school environment.

HONOUR

Last week the head teacher and staff of Mackenzie Primary took the opportunity to honour those students that had performed exceedingly well at the National Grade Six Exam, as well as the annual school examination.

The pupils were presented with trophies and certificates in recognition of their hard work.

Most improved students and those with the highest attendance records were also presented with certificates.

The feature address was delivered by veteran educator Walterine Joseph.

Joseph admonished the students to be the change they want to see and to inculcate the “correct attitude to reach their altitude.”

Mackenzie Primary, formerly known as Mackenzie Government School, is this year celebrating 78 years of serving the community of Linden. The school has also been serving as the Cyril Potter College of Education’s Linden Branch for a number of years.