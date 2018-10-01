Banks DIH/GABA league…Sonics remain winless, Guardians beat Eagles

Plaisance Guardians were led by 13 points each from Malcolm Powdar and Trenton Woolford as they bounced past Eagles basketball club 63-49 in the feature match on Saturday at Burnham Court in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/ Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) 1st, second and under-23 divisions’ league.

At the Middle and Carmichael Streets outdoor venue, Guardians who have the better win ratio thus far in the first division, had a quiet first quarter but pulled away from Eagles from the second quarter onwards. Skipper Marlon Chesney netted 10 points but Guardians’ inform man, Nikkoloi Smith (5) didn’t had to be much involved in the 24-point victory for the East Coast Demerara based team.

Ryan Gullen (12) and Mark Richards (10) were the main contributors during the Eagles’ loss.

Meanwhile, in the opening game, Kobras subjected Pepsi Sonics to another loss with a massive 72-52 result. In the 20-point win for the Agricola based club, Amoniki John swooshed 26 points with valuable support coming from his teammates Akeeam Morrison (13); captain, and James Lakhan.

Manasseh Murray and Lemuel ‘Curry’ Grant each netted 11 points for Sonics.

Basketball continues at Burnham Court on Wednesday night with two more matches. In the first clash, Sonics will seek their first win when they play Plaisance Guardians in the under-23 division from 18:30hrs, while University of Guyana Trojans will play Dyna’s Ravens in the first division from 20:30hrs.