Anthony cops Le Zo Vacations Dash for Cash

Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM
Michael Anthony carted off the inaugural Le Zo Vacations Dash for Cash cycle event which was held yesterday at the National Park. Anthony also snared eight of the 30 sprint prizes on offer.
National Road Race Champion, Curtis Dey finished second, while Stephano Husbands placed third with six primes. Jornel Yearwood and Alex Mendes occupied the fourth and fifth positions respectively.
Other winners are; Adelie Hodge (Junior), Junior Niles (Veteran U45), Quincy Punch (Mountain Bike), John Niles (BMX 9-12) and Jessica Mohabir (BMX 6-9).
Meanwhile, Enzo Matthews, CEO of Le Zo Vacations presented several uniforms to cyclists following the event which was also sponsored by the People Progressive Party Youth Arm of Campbellville.
