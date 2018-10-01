$30.1M Supply Health Centre…Contractor casts tree stump in floor of building

The construction of a Health Centre at Supply, East Bank Demerara is facing significant challenges. These challenges may significantly delay the project which had a yearend completion deadline.

Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) officials have decided to undertake an investigation into the construction of the facility following delays and reports that the foundation for the building may be structurally compromised.

This newspaper understands that Regional Chairman, Genevieve Allen ordered the investigation following deep-seated concerns by several councillors who pointed out that the contractor—Navin and Sons—refused to adhere to a cease order issued to him by the region’s Clerk of Works.

The project was awarded earlier this year for 30.1M with construction slated to be completed this year, but from all appearances, the project is likely to roll over into 2019.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas noted that even after being told about several other concerns relating to the poor quality of work, the contractor went on to cast the flooring of the building without removing a tree stump.

Lucas said this was done despite the contractor being instructed to cease works.

The region has since been able to get the contractor off the job and has since ordered an investigation.

However, Senior Engineer of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Elon Austin said that a stress test was conducted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the results concluded that the flooring was of acceptable quality for the continuation of works.

But, there are still concerns about the long-term integrity of the structure.

Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert stressed that the tree stump has to be removed irrespective of the fact that a stress test was done. “We know what the stress test is saying, but the reality is that the very root has to be removed as in years to come that tree root if not removed can certainly affect the structure of that building and we may see the root breaking up the flooring so certainly, there is need for action against this contractor and any other who may have erred,” Lambert said.

Councillors unanimously requested action to be taken against the contractor noting that allowing such a misstep without sanctions would be sending the wrong message and setting the wrong precedent.