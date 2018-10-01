2018/2019 Regional Super 50 Cup…Guyana Jaguars depart yesterday to start campaign

Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM
The 2018/2019 Super 50 team departed yesterday via the Timehri International Airport to start their campaign in the tournament. The team, which was recently announced, heads to Trinidad & Tobago where they will face the home team, Trinidad & Tobago in their first match which takes place on Friday at Queens Park Oval. They are also scheduled to compete with Windies B, Canada and the Windward Islands.
The team is confident that they will return with the 2018/2019 Regional Super 50 title since they believe that the team consists of some of the most talented youngsters from across Guyana. The Guyana Cricket Board would like to wish the team all the best in their attempt to conquer the 2018/2019 title and believes that these players are equipped and ready to conquer this championship a release from the Guyana Cricket Board informed.
Oct 01, 2018Police Progressive Youth Club’s (PPYC) Winston Missigher ran a time of 33 minutes 29 seconds to win his first COURTS 10k race yesterday morning after finishing ahead of favourite, Cleveland Forde,...
Oct 01, 2018
Oct 01, 2018
Oct 01, 2018
Oct 01, 2018
Oct 01, 2018
I am not a fan of Forbes Burnham. As a Guyanese citizen engaged in social and political activism and a trained academic... more
Winning the lottery is not always a windfall. It can prove to be a downfall. Yesterday, ‘Dem boys’ recounted a true... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]