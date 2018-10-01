Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2018/2019 Regional Super 50 Cup…Guyana Jaguars depart yesterday to start campaign

Oct 01, 2018 Sports 0

The Guyana Jaguars team prior to their departure yesterday.

The 2018/2019 Super 50 team departed yesterday via the Timehri International Airport to start their campaign in the tournament. The team, which was recently announced, heads to Trinidad & Tobago where they will face the home team, Trinidad & Tobago in their first match which takes place on Friday at Queens Park Oval. They are also scheduled to compete with Windies B, Canada and the Windward Islands.
The team is confident that they will return with the 2018/2019 Regional Super 50 title since they believe that the team consists of some of the most talented youngsters from across Guyana. The Guyana Cricket Board would like to wish the team all the best in their attempt to conquer the 2018/2019 title and believes that these players are equipped and ready to conquer this championship a release from the Guyana Cricket Board informed.

Features/Columnists

  From windfall to downfall

    Winning the lottery is not always a windfall. It can prove to be a downfall.

