Water Supply Programme benefits Diamond, Uitvlugt communities

By Kemol King

Residents of Diamond and Uitvlugt will receive 20 million litres of water per day, following works done under the Ministry of Communities’ Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme.

New water treatment plants were constructed at Sheet Anchor, East Coast Berbice, Diamond, EBD and Uitvlugt, WCD. The Shelter Belt water treatment plant was also rehabilitated and expanded.

Non-revenue water losses were reduced through metering and establishment of district meter zones in the programme areas. Institutional strengthening of GWI and conversion of existing pit latrines to septic tanks for 1,000 beneficiaries was also done.

As a result of the new water treatment plant being constructed at Uitvlugt, residents from Cornelia Ida to De Kinderen will receive 10M litres of treated water per day when it is completed next year.

Diamond’s new water treatment plant will service some 23,266 people from Herstelling to Great Diamond with 12M litres of treated water per day.

GWI has already installed more than 3,500 meters in this area and 91 septic tanks are scheduled for installation in November. The Diamond water treatment plant is on schedule to be completed by next year.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Ministry of Finance visited the project sites to assess the progress of construction of the new water treatment plants in Uitvlugt and Diamond, East Bank Demerara, yesterday.

The plants, costing US$6.6M are only a part of a larger programme, drawing from a loan of US$31.6M, which Guyana received in 2014 from the Inter American Development Bank. They are expected to become operational in late 2018.

Consultant and Project Manager of Hydroplan, Richard Persaud, said that works are on schedule despite only being 25 percent complete. Works are ongoing on the sedimentation tank, the filters, the ground storage tanks and the Administration building.

Arshad Yacoub, Programme Manager of GWI, related that some 21,550 members of the population will be served when the treatment plants come into operation. As part of the project, GWI is in the process of installing meters in communities to be serviced.