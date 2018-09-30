Region Two wraps up on Education Month with STEAMS carnival

The Department of Education, Region Two, brought the curtain down on Education Month last Thursday with an innovative STEAMS carnival. The STEAMS fair carnival is believed to be the first of its kind hosted on the Essequibo Coast by the Department of Education.

The carnival commenced with a one-mile parade from the Anna Regina High Bridge, to the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School [Cotton Field]. The participants included teachers, students and even parents from children at the Nursery to Secondary school levels.

All were colourfully adorned in costumes, which supported this year’s education month theme, “Education for a Good Life through Innovation and STEAMS.” Each costume supported the six initials in the acronym STEAMS;– Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Spiritualism.

After parading from Anna Regina, through Cotton Field, the carnival parade made its way to the Anna Regina Secondary, where a formal programme awaited.

Speaking at the programme last Thursday was the Regional Education Officer, Ms. Nicola Matthews who urged students to transform their ideas into goods or services that will be of value to persons, since the world is already highly technologically advanced.

Matthews’s thought provoking questions to the young minds on last Thursday were; “Do we have new ideas that can bring about this good life? Are we creative in our thinking? Are we prepared to change things that are not working or changing a habit that is preventing us from having a good life?”

Also present at the carnival programme was the Region Two Chairman Two, Devenand Ramdatt. Upon observing the outstanding carnival display, Ramdatt concluded that the Department of Education created history in Region Two on last Thursday.

The Regional Chairman added, “The activity was observed in an innovative way so that we can attract the minds of our young people by means of a carnival. The nursery school students that are participating here today will remember this for a very long time. They will grow into the system as we recognize the importance of STEAMS for our country’s development.”