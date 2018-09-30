Oil money does dry up like how lotto winnings does disappear

Two days ago, oil experts warn Guyana not to invest too much on infrastructure, wid de oil money. Nuff of dem projects could tun white elephant as soon as yuh oil dry up.

When yuh na gat nutten, no body does watch in yuh direction much less talk to yuh.

Dem boys remember the story of man who use to ride a bicycle with his weeding machine on the handle going every day in search of a wuk.

Suddenly, he win $105 million lotto. He didn’t got a friend, but from the time people hear he win lotto, he end up wid hundreds of family and friends

Even the neighbour who use to turn off ee outside light pon him become ee best buddy. De neighbour begin to call out to dis weeder fuh come out for a drink.

De news just gone out dat he win de lotto. Before he collect the winnings people tun up. Some tun up wid de expectation of a raise while others tun up to borrow.

One man drive up with his Mercedes Benz and pick him up and carry am to Palm Court. The man buy whiskey and de weeder object.

“Ow buddy, all meh life I know bout white rum.” De man tell him, “When yuh got dis kind of money, yuh gotta drink whiskey like me.”

The man say yuh can’t live in the shack anymore; yuh guh live in Republic Park like me.

After a couple shots, the Mercedes Benz man tell de weeder, he got a house to sell in Republic Park.

Everybody in the neighbourhood know the house couldn’t sell for sixteen million but he get the idiot to pay forty eight million.

De weeder even sign de property agreement of sale before he collect any lotto money.

Anodda man sell he a $3 million sports car for eight million dollars and before yuh know it, he run bruk.

He end up selling de $48 million house fuh $12 million and the car sell fuh $2 million. The lotto money dry up and he deh pon he bicycle with he weeding machine looking fuh wuk again.

Many years ago, Trinidad did win the lotto, when dem strike oil.

Trinidad build skyscrapers and hotels of all description and models. It put highways from east to West, north to south.

Trinidadian was living like Kings and Queens. Dem was even living larger than de Saudis. Today, the oil dry up and soon dem mouth gon dry up to.

What the oil experts didn’t tell Guyana is what will become of all the infrastructures Trinidad and Tobago has, today.

Eventually, they will become white elephants.

And don’t forget dat dem still owe China $3 billion.

Dem boys warning Guyana to watch all dem jokers in de PPP, de AFC and de APNU. Watch how dem tekking loan fuh infrastructure and projects; watch who coming fuh lend dem even before dem bring up oil.

Mek sure you don’t wake up one morning and hear Soulja Bai and Jagdeo building a highway in Hogg Island and Troolie Island wheh only animals live and people planting farm.

After all, when the oil dry up, you, yuh children and grandchildren will have to pay de debt dem jokers gon put we in. Guyana gon end up like de weeder, Trinidad and all dem African oil countries dat gone bruk.

Talk half and watch all dem politicians every hour to see what dem building and how dem spending.