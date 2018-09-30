Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Latest update September 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2018 Cartoons, Features / Columnists 0
Sep 30, 2018The seventh Annual Courts Peewee under-11 football tournament which is also part sponsored by Banks DIH, got underway yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with only...
Sep 30, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
One of the instincts that inhere in humans is the purposeful reaction to life’s glaring depravities. Humans are shocked... more
A number of forces have combined to reduce the number of minibuses which ply the Corentyne. These days it is only a handful... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]