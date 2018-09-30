GISE/ Star Party Rentals Div 1 Semis… Persaud’s 6-46 gives GNIC 1st innings points over Police

By Sean Devers

When play on the first day in the second semi-final of the GCA’s GISE/Star Party Rentals division one two-day cricket tournament ended yesterday at Eve Leary, Police were 107-2 in their second innings against GNIC who clinched first innings points with a lead of 63 with eight wickets in hand.

Veteran off-spinner Clyde Butts, at 61 is the oldest first division cricketer in Guyana and yesterday he befuddled his much younger opponents by bagging 4-8 from 7.2 overs, while fellow off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan (3-37) and 16-year-old quick Jeremiah Benjamin (3-25) conspired to send the Cops crashing to 94 as only Parnell London (20) and Shamar Kendall (18) passed 10.

Left-arm spinner Hemchan Persaud captured 6-46 as GNIC were dismissed for 136 to take a lead of 44. Quincy Ovid-Richardson top-scored with 32 which included two fours and a six in the low-scoring contest played on a good track, heavy outfield and in sweltering heat.

Vidal Crandon (27), Jason George (19) and Marc Nicholas (15) were the other GNIC batsmen to reach 15.

Police in the second innings were hoping for an outright win since the first innings lead would assure GNIC a place in the Final against DCC.

Police will go into today’s final day with Kevin Boodie unbeaten on 45 and Jason Heyliger (9).

Andrew Lyght, who clobbered two fours and six in 15, impetuously hit Benjamin to long-off before Kemol Savory, after hitting Butts for six edged a cut to gully next ball after reaching the boundary three times and clearing it twice in his 29 at 82-2.

After a delay of 30 minutes due to preparation moisture in the pitch GNIC elected to field and Benjamin, in a lively spell removed Bookie (7), Lyght (10) and Kevin Leitch (0) after Savory seemed a bit unlucky to be adjudged LBW to Suknanan to leave the Cops on 28-4.

Suknanan sent back Kendall at 61-5 before Butts, who played seven Tests, had London; beaten in the flight and bowled at 91-8 to end a promising 63-run stand, while Jason Heyliger (14) fell to Butts and Kester Hardcourt (0) was bowled by Suknanan as two wickets tumbled at 79.

Butts then wrapped up the innings by removing Eon Rodrigues (10) and Persaud for a duck.

When GNIC began their reply, Nicholas (15) was LBW to Hardcourt and Raun Johnson, who bowled with pace, trapped Crandon LBW.

Shawn DeSousa (5) was unfortunately given run out at the non-striker’s end backing up too far when a drive from Ovid-Richardson hit the wicket but seemed to miss Heyliger’s hand in his follow-through and an angry DeSousa stood on the field remonstrating with the Umpire before the Persaud demolition job commenced.

From 81-4, Persaud sent back David Dick (5), Jermaine Grovsner (4), Keon Sinclair (11) and Suknanan (8) to finish off the innings.