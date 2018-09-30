GHB Development league… Wins for GCC clubs, Saints and Hikers on penultimate match-day

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) development league continued yesterday at the Saints Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with six matches being competed between the boys’ under 19, women’s and second division.

Bingo Spartans beat Saints ladies 2-1 courtesy of goals from Abosaide Cadogan and Alana Cheung, while Charlia Webb scored the consolation for Saints.

Pizza Hut Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) thrashed Woodpecker Hikers 7-0 with Carina Moller netting a hat-trick with support of Vanessa Pires, Tricia Fiedtkou, Sarah Klautky and Sandy Roopnarine who all banged in one goal each in women’s division clash.

GCC Pitbulls continued their unstoppable run in the boys’ under-19 division after edging out a stiff challenge from Joseph Warrior’s with a 2-1 win. Kareem McKenzie bagged a brace to take his tally to 16-goals in the division, while Warren Williams scored the Warriors’ only field goal.

In other under-19 boys’ results, Saints Sonics clinched a 4-3 win over North Ruimveldt (NR) Multilateral.

A hat-trick from Ezekiel Springer along with a brace from Shemar Boston and one goal from Shakeem Fausette allowed Saints Sonics a 6-1 win over Saints Splinters that showed resistance through Leroy Geer.

Hikers’ Tivesarid Garnett fired home the lone goal of his team’s needling victory against NR Multilateral in the final under-19 boys’ game.

Men’s second division rivalry allowed for a Bounty GCC 5-2 win over Saints under-19s. Samuel Woodroffe turned in a helmet-trick, while Kareem McKenzie lashed in the fifth. Hilmar Chester and Edmond Chinian were on the score sheet for Saints.

The other second division men’s clash saw Hikers Cadets getting the better of the more seasoned Senior Saints team 4-2. Devin Monroe and Shomere Grant each scored one goal along with a brace from the multi-talented Sherwyn Caesar to leave the Saints men out performed.

The final round of matches in the GHB development league will culminate this afternoon at the Saints ground followed by the presentation of trophies.