GCA/NBS 40-over tourney… Nedd grabs 5 for; Singh, Bookie, Perez hit half centuries as DCC trounce UG

Left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd grabbed five wickets while Sachin Singh, Raymond Perez and Alphius Bookie struck half centuries as host Demerara Cricket Club defeated University of Guyana by 162 runs in the second semi final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society second division 40-over tournament yesterday.

UG won the toss and asked the home team to bat and Singh and Steven Sankar handed them a fine start with stand of 74 before Sankar was bowled by Dennis Heywood for 27 after hitting four fours.

Singh and Bookie then added 80 for the second wicket to frustrate their opponents. The duo timed the ball well as the rotated the nicely; Singh hit seven fours and five sixes before he was lbw to Dennis Heywood for 66 off 60 balls. Bookie continued to play his shots and along with Raymond Perez steadied the innings well. The right-handed Bookie struck six fours and one six before he was caught off Nicholas Bollers for 52 which came off 70 balls.

Perez struck four sixes to remain unbeaten on 55 off 33 balls while Nedd contributed 20 not out as Bollers claimed 2-59.

Dennis Squires made early inroads into UG batting removing Dwayne Dodson (07); Melroy Stephenson (07) and Damion Vantull (07), while Nedd sent back Omesh Danram (02) to reduce UG for 30-4.

Ershad Ali and Linden Austin added 51 for the fifth wicket but their resistance was ended when Austin was run out for 19. Ali hammered three fours and two sixes before he was bowled by Nedd for 49. Nedd then wrapped up the rest of the batting as UG were sent packing for 121 in 29.5 overs. Nedd bagged 5-31 and Squires 3-17. DCC will now meet Georgetown Cricket Club in the final on Saturday. (Zaheer Mohamed)