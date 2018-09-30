Five NOC juveniles recaptured …8 still on the run

Latest update September 30th, 2018 12:59 AM

The NOC at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast

Five of the thirteen juveniles who recently escaped from the New Opportunity Corps. [NOC], have since been recovered.
Kaieteur News was informed that three males along with two females, were recovered by the correctional facility yesterday. Further reports indicate that one of the escapees turned himself in, while two were found in abandoned houses within the community.
Sources indicate that the escaped youths may have separated from each other. Based on the circumstances in which the escaped juveniles were apprehended, sources are claiming that it would appear that persons are not tolerating them.
One source told Kaieteur News that the teens were found hungry. It may be a matter of time before the others turn themselves in. It is still unclear at this point whether the captured teens have provided any information with regards to the whereabouts of the remaining eight escapees.
Last Thursday, ten juveniles whose records ranged from wandering to the possession of an unlicensed firearm, escaped from the NOC correctional facility at Onderneeming. The escape reportedly occurred sometime around 10:00 hrs last Thursday; whilst the teens were attending to chores in the compound. While police were yet searching for Thursday’s escapees, an additional three juveniles escaped the facility on Friday.
In the meantime, police continue to patrol the Essequibo backlands and the Region’s ports of entry, in an effort to recapture the remaining eight.

