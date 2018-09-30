DPP applies to become Appeal Court judge

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is reportedly considering an application from the current Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for a position on the Appellate Court.

According to well-placed sources, the DPP, Shalimar Ali-Hack, would have applied earlier this year to be a judge at that higher court.

It would mean that a search would have to be started for a new DPP.

Ali-Hack would have been confirmed to that critical position in early 2008 by the then JSC.

The DPP office, an independent one, has sweeping powers in criminal cases in Guyana.

Its counsels would represent the state to prosecute cases before Trial Judges and in technical, high profile ones.

The DPP office also provides the Guyana Police Force and other law enforcement agencies with legal advices for the prosecution of criminal cases.

The DPP can order the reinstitution of new charges and even step in to halt a case mid-trial.

Prior to her confirmation to the substantive post as DPP in 2008, Ali-Hack would have been working at the Chambers for a number of years.

She would have acted as the DPP since 2004 before her confirmation, after the former director, Roxanne George, departed for the High Court as a judge.

There has been uneasiness over her position there especially with investigations currently ongoing in the Pradoville Two case.

In that case, the last administration of Bharrat Jagdeo reportedly opened a prime seaside piece of property at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

Under unclear circumstances, a number of high-ranking persons, including ministers, a number of whom already had homes and were not entitled to state house lots under the regulations, were hand-picked for lands there.

Police investigations, probing the transactions, are insisting that the lands were not only sold below market value, but that the Cabinet of Ministers and Jagdeo acted illegally by choosing themselves as the recipients of the house lots.

The DPP, Ali-Hack, was one beneficiary.

She is expected to recuse herself from offering advice on possible charges in the case.

With regards to her application, top officials would not immediately confirm the application.

However, a source close to the process said that the JSC is indeed likely to consider her application.

Her office, when contacted, made it clear that it would not entertain questions outside cases that are criminal in nature that would have engaged their attention.