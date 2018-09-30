CONCACAF MEN’S UNDER-20 CHAMPIONSHIP…. Provisional Squad announced; two players from Indigenous Heritage Sports included

The Head Coach of the National U20 Men’s team, Wayne Dover, has named a 26-man provisional squad as Guyana prepares for their first match of the Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship against Guatemala on November 2 at IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

The squad consists of Guyana-based players including four Goalkeepers, seven Defenders, 11 Midfielders and four Forwards. Two of the Forwards were selected from the recently-concluded Indigenous Heritage Sports.

In an invited comment, Dover said training commenced last Sunday with physical evaluation of the players: “The week began with physical evaluation of the players to test the level of fitness of players. Our aim as a staff is to qualify and we made it clear to the players the level of discipline, dedication, commitment, and hard work that is required to achieve the objective. The teams in the group are very tough on paper but we all know that the matches are played on the field, and every team has a chance to win and qualify once they apply themselves.”

“During the Indigenous Heritage Sports, we did some scouting and identified two talent, which add strength to the U20 national programme,” said the Head Coach. Neston Brown and David Coates, both from the Rupununi FA, will join the team this new week. “Brown is a left full back, a position which has slowly become a dying breed in Guyana. He possesses qualities, which once harnessed properly, can see him become a senior national player who can perform as (Walter) Moore and (Chris) Bourne did with distinction. Coates, on the other hand, has demonstrated qualities as a Forward, which can match the talent we have seen in the past such as Gregory Richardson. We will nurture them to realize their potential.”

Commenting on the physical evaluation of players conducted, the National U20 Coach Developer & Head of Sports Science, Wilson Toledo, said the group has done fairly well over the past week: “Prior to the technical and tactical training sessions, it is helpful for the coaches to have a determination of the players’ fitness level to enable them to tailor their session. The coaching staff is prepared to work very hard to bring the team to the level required for international football.”

Guyana’s match schedule in the first round is as follows: November 2 vs Guatemala, 10:30hrs;

November 6 vs Cayman Islands, 10:30hrs; November 8 vs Curacao, 12:45hrs and November 10 vs El Salvador, 19:45hrs.

Squad

GOALKEEPERS

1 Jonathan Copeland

2 Sese Norville – Milerock FC

3 Jermaine Cumberbatch – Den Amstel FC

4 Denzil Smith – Eagles FC

DEFENDERS

5 Cecil Jackman – Fruta Conquerors FC

6 Nixon Robertson – Buxton United FC

7 Javier Smith – Milerock FC

8 Rishawn Ritch – Fruta Conquerors FC

9 Neston Brown – Rupununi FA

10 Lionel Holder – Santos FC

11 Kevin Padmore – Grove Hi-Tech FC

MIDFIELDERS

12 Ryan Dowding – Santos FC

13 Brentsley Allicock – Milerock FC

14 Stefan Reynolds – Flamingo FC

15 Nicolas Mc Arthur – Fruta Conquerors FC

16 Ryan Hackett – Fruta Conquerors FC

17 Job Caesar – Fruta Conquerors FC

18 Kelsey Benjamin – Western Tigers FC

19 Chris Macey – Den Amstel FC

20 Tyrese Forde – Santos FC

21 Andre Mayers – Capital FC

22 Rondel Peters – GFC

FORWARDS

23 Leon Richardson – Fruta Conquerors FC

24 Adrian Aaron – Campton FC

25 Dwayne Rebeiro – Milerock FC

26 David Coates – Rupununi FA