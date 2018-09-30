Caribbean affiliates express confidence in Ninvalle with AMBC presidential nomination

Fellow Caribbean affiliates of the Regional Boxing fraternity have come forward to reaffirm their confidence in one of their members, President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle, who they have nominated to be their candidate for the presidency of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) when the AIBA elections are held in November in Moscow.

According to the AIBA constitution, Ninvalle needs to be nominated by more than five countries and the man who they did support to lead their cause to AIBA in the past, received more than the required number of votes it has been disclosed.

This move marks the first time that a CARICOM national has been nominated for the high office with the elected candidate also serving in the important capacity of an AIBA vice president. Ninvalle is currently a committee member on the AIBA executive after being elected in 2014.

When contacted, Ninvalle would only say that he feels humbled and honoured by the confidence some of the Caribbean countries have shown in him. He however noted that the nomination is only the first step in clearing several hurdles in the path to the presidency.

“This would not be an easy task by any means and I expect the unexpected. We have never had someone from CARICOM attempting such a high office in AIBA. The next few weeks will tell a lot,” Ninvalle said.

AMBC, whose current president is Argentine Osvaldo Bisbal, runs boxing in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean, has a total of 42 affiliated countries. The president of AMBC automatically becomes an AIBA Vice President.

Last year Ninvalle moved a step further when he was temporarily appointed to the AIBA Executive Committee Bureau. The Executive Committee Bureau functions in place of the Executive Committee for all matters requiring settlement between two meetings of the Executive Committee.

It consists of five members, namely the President, two Vice Presidents (with voting rights) appointed by the President, and two Voting Executive Committee Members appointed by the President. AIBA has 203 affiliated countries.