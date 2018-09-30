After birthday crash claims second life

Latest update September 30th, 2018 12:59 AM

Dead: Mikhail Punch

25-year-old Mikhail Punch, a resident of Lot 33 Middle Street, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is the second victim to succumb to his injuries after being involved in a recent accident on the Liliendaal Public Road, ECD.
The crash occurred minutes after picking up Isaiah Corlette and his girlfriend who were celebrating Corlette’s birthday on the Plaisance Line Top.
Punch who was the driver of motorcar PWW 676, that crashed killing Corlette instantly in the wee hours of Friday morning, succumbed to his injuries sometime around 03:00 hours yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted.
The accident which occurred around 02:10 hours on Friday morning, happened moments after Punch picked-up Corlette and his girlfriend who were on the Plaisance Line Top Guinness bar where they were celebrating Corlette’s birthday.
One man who was driving in the area said that the car with the trio sped past him and he had wondered if the

The scene of last Friday accident, which has now taken two lives.

occupants were being pursued.
The driver said moments later, he drove up to see that the car had crashed.
He recalled seeing a badly damaged lamppost and suspected that the occupants had crashed into it.
Others recalled hearing a loud impact and then seeing three persons lying on the parapet near a wrecked and overturned car.
Corlette’s girlfriend remains in a critical condition at the GPHC, in the ICU.

 

