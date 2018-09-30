2018 Courts Peewee… Eight matches contested at Education ground yesterday

The seventh Annual Courts Peewee under-11 football tournament which is also part sponsored by Banks DIH, got underway yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with only eight of the 16 scheduled matches being played due to ongoing National Grade Six assessment sessions.

Among the winners yesterday were defending champions West Ruimveldt Primary who carefully negotiated the stern challenge of Golden Grove with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal off the heels of Syon Sampson in the sixth minute.

Formers champions St. Agnes recorded the biggest win on the day with a 9-0 mauling of La Parfaite Harmonie. St. Agnes’ Shawn Murray ended the day as the highest goal scorer after banging in five of the team’s nine goals. Tromel Cutton (22’, 32’) along with Justin Alcindor (1’) and Darius Chester (4’) were the other scorers.

Kaden Wellington dazzled in his two-goal performance for St. Pius that beat Enterprise Primary 4-1. He was supported by one goal each from Keron Garraway and Chance Niles in the game that could’ve easily seen St. Pius doubling their final tally. Jude Hilliman (3’) scored the lone Enterprise goal.

Beterverwagting Primary were also in top form during their 5-0 humbling of St. Stephen. On the score sheet for the East Coast Demerara based school were Jaden Harris (9’), Mark Glasgow (15’), Malachi Washington (28’) and Omari Dennis (35’, 39’) who netted a brace.

Inaugural winners and 2017 runners up, Marian Academy, were held to a 1-1 draw by St. John’s Bosco. Jude Daniel broke the deadlock for the St. John’s in the sixth minute before Asher Adams equalised in the 28th minute for Marian.