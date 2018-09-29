UG commissions $26 million Facilities and Maintenance building

With funding to the tune of $26 million from the Ministry of Education, the University of Guyana [UG] yesterday commissioned a new office for its Facilities and Maintenance Division.

Although the need for the facility was long recognized, it was only after the appointment of Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, that moves were made towards its realization.

Speaking at yesterday’s commissioning ceremony, Professor Griffith, who recently reminded the cleaners of the institution of their importance, recalled that when he joined UG in 2016 he recognised the need for the maintenance staff to be properly accommodated.

He remarked that it certainly wasn’t fair for maintenance staff to be asked to ensure the working conditions of students and other staffers were taken care of when theirs was left wanting.

As such, he said that the decision was made, along with former Head of the Maintenance Division, Mr. Danny Kudoo, to have a new building for the maintenance staff.

According to the current Head of the Maintenance Division, Mr. Bjorn Williams, the new maintenance building is a product of a vision that was birthed two years ago with Mr. Kudoo. He said that since being at the helm of the division he has come to realise that there were a number of issues to be addressed.

He expressed the view that the new infrastructure will transcend into a new approach to work and renewed relationships with other departments of the university.

The completion of the building, according to Vice Chancellor Griffith, is yet another milestone in the renaissance journey as the university’s administration seeks to boost its capital.

Speaking at the event yesterday too was Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry, who underscored that that re-building Guyana’s education facilities and infrastructure is a priority for the government. According to her this has been actualised through the tangible increase of finance to achieve this essential goal.

The Minister highlighted yesterday that as part of the learning experience, it is imperative to provide safe, structurally sound, modern facilities for staff and students to reach their full potential.

She however noted that while “Some may say that such a facility would not directly impact on the academic development and performance of the University, it must be recognised that such a facility will improve the efficiency of campus operations.”

“Maintenance has long been flagged as a sore point in our country’s development,” said the Minister who is optimistic that “with this new building the quality of service provided by the University to its students and staff will improve to make the working and studying environment more comfortable and accommodating.”

Minister Henry said that the University’s administration must be commended for their continuous upgrade initiatives, evident with the completion of the building. According to her, the new building is one of many enhancement projects at the Turkeyen campus that the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders have embarked upon to achieve the mandate of “Quality Education for All”.

Also delivering remarks at the ceremony yesterday was Registrar of the University, Mr. Nigel Gravesande. He disclosed that the Facilities and Maintenance Division has been in operation for more than four decades and began on the Turkeyen Campus as part of the Bursary Department under the supervision of the Bursary. To date, he said, it is still seen as an important part of the Bursary, adding that the department has grown over the years to meet the maintenance needs and challenges at both the Turkeyen and Tain campuses.

Gravesande added that in recent times the facilities at the Institutes of Distance and Continuing Education in Essequibo, Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Linden have expanded the demand of services in areas of carpentry, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, estates, grounds, transport, custodial and buildings. The Registrar noted that although government through the Ministry of Education funded the construction of the building, the University also contributed $3.2 million.

UG’s Civil Engineer, Mr. Javid Samad, explained that the contract for the construction of the building was awarded to M and P Investments. He said that construction began in December 2017 and concluded in June 2018. He reported that the structure provides 2,700 square feet of space and will be used by approximately 100 staffers.