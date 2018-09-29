Trotman, Persaud should face CoI into Petroleum sector – Chris Ram …says actions of both Govts. proving catastrophic for Guyana

If there is any sector or activity that cries out for a Commission of Inquiry (CoI)it is the petroleum sector, according to Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram.

Writing in his column, ‘First Road To Oil’, Ram stated that President Granger is not only a student of history, he is also fond of commissions of inquiry.

He urged that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) explain the 1999 Agreement and the various addenda it signed with Esso in a maze of opacity and non-disclosure. Ram said both the PPP and the current coalition Government are responsible for the current state of affairs in the sector.

“Petroleum under both this [Government] and its predecessor administration has been characterised by incompetence, hubris and partisan considerations with results that are not merely detrimental, but decidedly catastrophic for the country,” Ram stated.

The Chartered Accountant is advocating for Robert Persaud, former Minister of Natural Resources, “who is now a cheerleader for this administration”

tell the nation of his role in the natural resources sector as a senior member of the last Administration.

Further, Ram noted, “It is also time for Raphael Trotman to answer questions under oath about his role in the 2016 Petroleum Agreement and why instead of correcting the excessive and suspect generosity of the 1999 pre-discovery Agreement, he actually sweetened it in a 2016 post-discovery Agreement.”

Ram further stated that those who argue that the Agreement is too one-sided to deserve the protection of the sanctity of contract explain how Guyana can extricate itself from the worst features of the Agreement.

“Most importantly, let us use such a vehicle to consider a new pathway to prosperity in a balanced way in which the wealth derived from petroleum resources is shared equitably between those who help to extract them and those who hold them in trust.. Let us look for new models of petroleum exploration and production,” Ram said.

He urged that Guyana stop relying on foreigners to teach Guyana how to think, how to manage, how to act, how and when to write, amend or repeal laws.

“We have much more intelligence, ability and competence than this Administration is prepared to concede,” Ram stated.