Time is of the essence, get going with leakages in ExxonMobil deal- Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo said that he remains underwhelmed by the APNU+AFC Government’s handling of the nation’s business. At a press conference he held on Thursday, Jagdeo spoke of the many areas government is failing in including the management of the sugar and oil sectors.

Jagdeo spoke somewhat extensively on the failures. One of the failures in the oil sector Jagdeo addressed is that government is allowing “massive revenue leakages.”

Jagdeo said that he read remarks attributed to Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe as it regard the plugging of these leakages.

Jagdeo told the media, “I do not really understand what it means by plugging values leakages from existing PSA—the ExxonMobil PSA. If he means that they are going to do a better job at going after a pre-contract cost or the existing cost of ExxonMobil to see that they are not inflated, well that is fine; but, when are they going to do it? When exactly are they going to do this?

Jagdeo said time is of the essence and the fact that the plugging is yet to begin makes him believe that “this is all general gaff; just general gaff for such an important sector in our future.”