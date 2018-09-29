Starr Computer donation helps to upgrade Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre’s IT Department

Starr Computer Inc. on Thursday donated a Computer Smart Lab to the Information Technology (IT) department of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre.

The six work stations donated will greatly impact the implementation of the curriculum, since the children at the Rehabilitation Centre are usually taught through the audio and visual method in contrast to the “chalk and talk” method. The computer will greatly assist the children in socialising and occupational skills since they will be exposed to the use of programmes such as Microsoft Office.

Additionally, speech therapy is a huge aspect conducted at the rehabilitation Centre and the computers will expose the students to the use of language through the use of social networks, particularly YouTube.

The members of the Ptolemy Reid rehabilitation Centre have expressed gratitude to the company and highlighted that the donation was a timely one and will greatly assist the children in their everyday work programme. Speaking at the ceremony, Starr Computer General Manager Mr. Rehman Majeed recalled that the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre on several occasions had requested this assistance.

In recognition of the importance of contributing to the development and skills of the students, he said that Starr Computer decided to donate to the Rehabilitation Centre.

Majeed added that he is impressed with the level of maintenance of the Centre’s Information Technology Department.