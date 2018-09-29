Region 7 REO quits as shake-up looms in other Regions

The contract for Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Rodrick Edinboro’s has not been renewed.

Kaieteur News has been told that Edinboro informed the Ministry of Communities that he will not be seeking a contract renewal. This comes at a time when there are reports of a planned shake-up in the administration of other regions.

Edinboro served as REO of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) before he was transferred in July, 2016 to Region 7 where he replaced Peter Ramotar, brother of former President Donald Ramotar.

Edinboro’s decision follows letters published in the media in recent months that criticised his leadership and the ministry’s decision to place him in Region 7.

“We have complained to a number of Ministers including Hon. Dawn Hastings and Hon. George Norton to no avail; (and) only promises that the matter is being addressed and things will improve. To date, nothing has changed and we are frustrated, disappointed and angry,” one letter writer stated.

Further, the writer lamented that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communities Mr. Emil McGarrell doesn’t seem to bother about the general performance and perceptions of his REOs.

“One only has to look at their performance when appearing at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which speaks volumes of the level of competence of some of these REOs,” the writer stated.

Several REOs have run into difficulties in recent months when they appeared before the PAC to explain their stewardship of taxpayer funds under their watch.

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, was asked to investigate spending in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) after Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson admitted to the illegal practice of utilising funds from current expenditure to fund capital projects during 2017.

PAC meetings have revealed 22 instances in which contracts were not awarded to the lowest bidders in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara). In Region 5, the Financial Secretary was ordered to investigate the actions of the REO, Ovid Morrison, who has been accused of non-cooperation with the Auditor General.

There have been numerous allegations that REOs have flouted procurement laws.

Kaieteur News understands that the Ministry has in recent weeks actively considered shifting REOs around.