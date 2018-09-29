Latest update September 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Red palm mite infestation puts huge bite in Pomeroon coconut production

Sep 29, 2018 News 0

A coconut farm in
the Lower Pomeroon,
Region 2

The Pomeroon coconut industry faces yet another challenge, following another outbreak of red palm mite infestation.
The dreaded pest was reportedly detected more than six months ago, and has spread to most parts of the Pomeroon.
One farmer who has been in business for some 46 years said that his coconut production has dropped by some 75 percent.
“I have about 70 acres but because of the red palm mite the production dropped by three-quarters because I use to be getting like 17,000 (coconuts) now it’s about 7000 to 5000 because the pest on the tree is sucking the strength of the tree.”
In the Pomeroon River there are approximately 10,000 acres of three year and five year variety coconut trees under cultivation. The commercial utilization of coconut is mainly selling of fresh water nuts, use of its milk for cooking and preparation of food, making of copra and oil, bottling of water for export and local market, making of handy craft and the export of it dry hard nuts.
Following a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture in 2015 it was decided that the Ministry through the National Agricultural Research and Extension institute [NAREI], would provide chemical and other resources to the farmers.
In addition, farmers were urged to maintain proper field sanitation to ensure the reduction of the pest. The red palm mite cannot be fully eliminated but could be reduced.
Farmers are claiming, however, that the research institution has not been timely in its deliveries. One farmer told Kaieteur News that it sometimes takes three to four months before he can get another bottle of pesticide from the Agri. Extension Centre in Charity.
Another complained: “We ain’t getting the drugs on time. Since eight months back I get drugs and I ain’t get back yet and by the time we get again the pest does affect the tree again. So if we can get the drug on time I think we can be better off.”
Farming is the livelihood of the vast population in the Pomeroon. Kaieteur News understands that the red palm mite insect is a relatively new pest to many farmers in the Pomeroon.
Many believe that they should be further educated on measures they should now take in controlling the epidemic.

More in this category

Sports

Ian Daniels off to Barcelona Spain as winner of Milo Football Skills Tournament 2018

Ian Daniels off to Barcelona Spain as winner of Milo Football Skills...

Sep 29, 2018

On June 9th, 2018 last, Neslté Milo© hosted the second edition of the Milo Football Skills Tournament at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary. The event is part of a global partnership between...
Read More
Matarkai and Mabaruma battle for final spot today

Matarkai and Mabaruma battle for final spot today

Sep 29, 2018

GCB name 2018 Regional Super-50 Team… Leon Johnson retained as Captain, Anthony Bramble is deputy

GCB name 2018 Regional Super-50 Team… Leon...

Sep 29, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Ravens brush defending champions Colts 73-62 on Thursday night

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Ravens brush...

Sep 29, 2018

GFSCA softball continues tomorrow

GFSCA softball continues tomorrow

Sep 29, 2018

GBTI victorious over Scotiabank

GBTI victorious over Scotiabank

Sep 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Do as I say and not as I do

    The admonition, “Do as I say and not as I do” is often used to illustrate hypocrisy. Expect it, then, to appear often... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]