Red palm mite infestation puts huge bite in Pomeroon coconut production

The Pomeroon coconut industry faces yet another challenge, following another outbreak of red palm mite infestation.

The dreaded pest was reportedly detected more than six months ago, and has spread to most parts of the Pomeroon.

One farmer who has been in business for some 46 years said that his coconut production has dropped by some 75 percent.

“I have about 70 acres but because of the red palm mite the production dropped by three-quarters because I use to be getting like 17,000 (coconuts) now it’s about 7000 to 5000 because the pest on the tree is sucking the strength of the tree.”

In the Pomeroon River there are approximately 10,000 acres of three year and five year variety coconut trees under cultivation. The commercial utilization of coconut is mainly selling of fresh water nuts, use of its milk for cooking and preparation of food, making of copra and oil, bottling of water for export and local market, making of handy craft and the export of it dry hard nuts.

Following a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture in 2015 it was decided that the Ministry through the National Agricultural Research and Extension institute [NAREI], would provide chemical and other resources to the farmers.

In addition, farmers were urged to maintain proper field sanitation to ensure the reduction of the pest. The red palm mite cannot be fully eliminated but could be reduced.

Farmers are claiming, however, that the research institution has not been timely in its deliveries. One farmer told Kaieteur News that it sometimes takes three to four months before he can get another bottle of pesticide from the Agri. Extension Centre in Charity.

Another complained: “We ain’t getting the drugs on time. Since eight months back I get drugs and I ain’t get back yet and by the time we get again the pest does affect the tree again. So if we can get the drug on time I think we can be better off.”

Farming is the livelihood of the vast population in the Pomeroon. Kaieteur News understands that the red palm mite insect is a relatively new pest to many farmers in the Pomeroon.

Many believe that they should be further educated on measures they should now take in controlling the epidemic.