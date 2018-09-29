Matarkai and Mabaruma battle for final spot today

Latest update September 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
Matarkai and Mabaruma will square off in the Boys and Girls Education Month Under-13 football semi finals today at the Silver Hill ground in Mabaruma, Region One. Following an outstanding showing in the preliminary matches, Matarkai Matthews Ridge will fancy their chances when they face Mabaruma White Water in the boys segment while the winner will play Moruca Kamwatta in the final.
In the girls division, Matarkai Sebai will tackle Mabaruma White Water; the winner will play Moruca Quebana in the grand finale. In the Under-13 softball competition, Matarkai awaits the winner of today’s semi final encounter between Moruca and Mabaruma. All finals will be played tomorrow.
Public Relations Officer Sherlon Rodrigues told Kaieteur Sport that the matches are expected to be exciting since some of the Region’s top young players will be on show. He is calling on the business community to support the players since it is at this level they are being nurtured for bigger assignments.
Rodrigues pointed out that the Region has a number of talented players and their performance in the recently concluded Heritage games bears testimony. He said that the Matarkai Sports Committee will be looking to host a number of cricket and football tournaments at various levels for both male and female players and this will further motivate the youths in the Region.
