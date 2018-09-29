Major traffic measures announced for Sheriff/Mandela road project

Government is tightening up on its road management where major infrastructural works are being carried out.

There has been criticism over the chaotic situation on the East Coast Demerara where China Railway First Group has been contracted for the US$45.5M Better Hope to Belfield road expansion.

Commuters and residents have been complaining of the dust and poor traffic management.

China Railway has since said that it has taken note of the public’s concerns and taken significant steps to improve the situation. This includes the hiring of more traffic management workers and the addition of equipment to reduce dust pollution.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) disclosed that it is cognizant of the challenges posed during road works.

Specifically, the ministry was referring to the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue road project. That current linkage, which connects the eastern part of the city, East Bank and East Coast, has been in bad shape for several years.

The ministry, responding to an environmentalist who recently expressed concern about the adherence to environmental obligations by the contractors, said that it is working with the

Supervision Consultants, Egis International in association with SRKN’gineering.

Noting that there are potential traffic delays often posed by road enhancement projects and traffic disruptions for commuters during the busy work week with special consideration given to the re-opening of schools, the ministry said that consultants are moving towards the implementation of several measures to ensure effective traffic management by the contractor, SinoHydro Corporation Ltd, during peak and off-peak periods.

A few of the measures include the release of notices by the ministry, including on Facebook; the use of GT&T Public Service Announcement (SMS advising the public of traffic disruption on Sheriff Street); and consultation meetings with residents and Mae’s School.

Meetings have also been held with the Mayor and City Council.

Already, the measures in place include restriction of work activities between 7:30 hrs-9:30hrs at Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue, Subryanville; restriction to the blocking of intersecting streets during peak hours (7:30hrs-9:30hrs and 15:00hrs-17:00hrs) and the maintenance of maintaining of two lanes of traffic during 7:30hrs to 9:30hrs, 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 15:00-16:00hrs.

Trucks are also being restricted from offloading materials between 7:30hrs to 9:30hrs, 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 15:00hrs- 16:00hrs.

There will be strict enforcement of submitted Traffic Management Plan which includes provision of flaggers, advance warning signs and barricades.

There will be barricade protection for all open drains and the maintenance of one meter pedestrian walkways in work areas (demarcated by barriers).

The police have been engaged to assist with traffic control.

The Sheriff/Mandela project is an Inter-American Development Bank-funded project costing over US$31M.