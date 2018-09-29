Ian Daniels off to Barcelona Spain as winner of Milo Football Skills Tournament 2018

On June 9th, 2018 last, Neslté Milo© hosted the second edition of the Milo Football Skills Tournament at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary. The event is part of a global partnership between Neslté Milo© and FC Barcelona which was officially announced in 2016.

The partnership between the two powerhouses is based on a shared vision to promote healthier lifestyles through physical activity among children, especially during their foundation years, 7 to 12 years-old.

The first edition of the tournament was hosted in August 2017 and saw participation of over 150 kids from Guyana vying for the top spot and the grand prize of a trip to the Barca Academy in Barcelona Spain.

This year more than 160 boys and girls between the ages of 7-12 participated in the tournament and were judged on the following skill sets; passing, dribbling, composure, running and control. Ian Daniels delivered a stunning performance and walked away with the grand prize of a trip to the Barca Academy where he will participate in a training camp hosted by the FC Barcelona Coaches together with 93 other winners from across the world.

Speaking at the Prize giving ceremony Geysha Thomas Davis Senior Consumer Marketing Manager said: “We are extremely happy for the support given and the team spirit shown by the kids that came out today showcasing their skills. Milo© will continue to invest in initiatives such as we work towards achieving our global objective to help 50 million children live healthier lives by the year 2030.”

Ian will be travelling today along with other Caribbean winners from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica along with two representatives from NESTLÉ to Barcelona Spain for this lifetime opportunity.