GTT’s Pinktober continues to raise cancer awareness

Leading service provider, Guyana Telegraph and Telecommunications (GTT) has recently taken up a cause that resonates with most, if not all citizens and as cancer awareness month approachs, a host of activities will follow, one being Pinktober. An official launch of GTT’s Pinktober held on Thursday at the Marriot Hotel featured both speakers and entertainers- all lobbying for heightened cancer awareness.

GTT has collaborated with the Guyana Cancer Foundation for a month long campaign aimed at raising funds for the fight against breast cancer and cancer in general. The concept of Pinktober was birthed out of a marriage between the significance of the colour pink in the cancer society and the month October- a month set aside for Cancer Awareness. This initiative, held annually, has created a calendar of activities that will engage the public. The calendar will open with a church service and conclude with a “Pinktober Walk” at the D’Urban Park.

Justin Nedd, GTT’s CEO, during the ceremony, addressed the need for Guyana to heighten awareness in relation to cancer. He highlighted the lack of reliable statistics on cancer cases in the country saying, “We have no reliable statistics. It is sad that most persons that are diagnosed with cancer never go to get treatment… They most often times wait to die.” Nedd explained that it is crucial for persons to have strong support systems, he reiterated that cancer affects everyone saying, “We all know someone who has been diagnosed with cancer, a mother, a sister, a friend, someone.” Reliable cancer statistics in Guyana has long since posed a problem in recording the progress of our oncology care. Discrepancies have sown doubts in the system. Nedd believes that efforts of advancement in cancer care should be met by an effective system that will record that advancement.

Bibi Saaedah Ahktar Hassan, president of Guyana’s Cancer Foundation, in her address, highlighted her organization’s growth due to these collaborations in recent years with just over twenty-five outreaches in just this year. GCF provides women with the opportunity to have pap smears, screening and clinical breast sonograms among other things.

The event also saw an address from GTT’s brand ambassador Poonam Singh.

Pinktober has seen support from the Mexican Suarez Brothers Circus, Republic Bank, Exxon Mobil, 93.1 Real FM and other agencies. The public will see one of Pinktober’s more well-known events the “Pinktober Walk/Run/Cycling” on October 20, 2018.