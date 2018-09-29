Granger looking fuh staple machines

In Guyana when people like talk old people does claim how dem mouth wipe wid plate cloth. Jagdeo got a remedy fuh dem same people. He does staple dem mouth. He do that to all he Ministers and dem people who was close to him when he was president.

That is why nobody never get jail because who see when de odda one thief keep he mouth shut. In fact, de person who see couldn’t talk because he mouth was staple up. Nutten ain’t change. Dem boys realise that all dem politicians is de same thing.

When you see how one behave you see how all of dem behave. Is six of one and half a dozen of de odda.

De set in office today mouth ain’t staple yet but Jagdeo recommend to Soulja Bai to staple dem mouth. Keith Scott run and open he mouth couple time and embarrass Soulja Bai. One time he talk bout de teachers and by de time de words come out he mouth Soulja Bai had to order him to apologise.

De odda day Scott put he foot in he mouth again. Jagdeo claim how he doing this thing too often and is time Soulja Bai staple Scott mouth. Dem boys wasn’t surprise at de recommendation. To this day none of Jagdeo people can’t talk bout nutten. Jagdeo got to do all de talking.

When SOCU start fuh investigate dem nutten didn’t come out because all dem mouth staple. Is de same thing wid Soulja Bai people. When dem meet wid de teachers’ union fuh mek a decision dem couldn’t talk because dem was waiting fuh Soulja Bai tell dem what to do.

Dem boys seh that government is one big circus. Jagdeo had he own circus. Now Soulja Bai got he own. Brickdam is de centre. At one end dem got de headquarters—Public Buildings. At de odda end dem got de circus by de 1763 Monument featuring de Mighty Midget and de Sleeping Soulja.

Talk half and help Soulja Bai buy some staple machines.