GFSCA softball continues tomorrow

The Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association/Permaul’s Trading, Khan’s Trading, Back to Eden and Trophy Stall softball continues tomorrow at several venues. At Ogle, SVC Allstars will face Beach Knight at 10:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will face All Stars XI at 13:00hrs on pitch one.

On pitch two, Farm will tackle Speedboat at 10:00hrs and Ariel will entertain Success at 13:00hrs. At Jai Hind ground in Albion, the host will battle Success Masters and Parika Defenders will take on Tropical Springs at Parika Salem ground.

At GNIC SC, Fisherman Masters will challenge Regal Masters at 10:00hrs and Spikeland Challengers will match skills with Regal Allstars.

Meanwhile, on Sunday last at Demerara Cricket Club, Regal Allstars beat Beach Knight by 115 runs. Regal Allstars took first strike and posted 225-3. Marvin Bobb struck four fours and 13 sixes in scoring 111 while Fazal Rafiek made 73 including one four and 10 sixes. Beach Knight were bowled out for 110 in 15 overs in reply. Anand Persaud made 26; Ricardo Adams bagged 4-10, Ravindra Ramnauth 4-29 and Rafiek 2-27.

Regal Masters defeated Success Masters by five runs. Regal Masters took first strike and managed 123-7. Mahendra Hardyal made 35 while David Harper contributed 21. Success Masters were limited to 118-9 in reply. Rudy Rodrigues made 21; Tyrone Sanasie claimed 3-13 and Eric Thomas 2-24.

Regal Masters overcame Tropical Springs by five wickets. Tropical Springs scored 91 all out in 17.3 overs, batting first. Mahendra Hardyal grabbed 4-17 and Parsram Persaud 2-10. Regal Masters responded with 94-5 in 18.3 overs. David Harper made 24 and Eric Thomas 22; Randolph Mayers captured 3-21. Albion Masters beat Narine Masters in their encounter.