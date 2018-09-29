Latest update September 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

GCB name 2018 Regional Super-50 Team… Leon Johnson retained as Captain, Anthony Bramble is deputy

Sep 29, 2018 Sports 0

Following the conclusion on Thursday of an exciting competition in the 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-Over League among the eight Franchises, the Guyana Cricket Board Selectors have named their team to represent the Guyana Jaguars in the Regional Super 50 competition.
The Regional Super 50 tournament will run throughout the month of October in Trinidad & Tobago with the Guyana Jaguars scheduled to depart for the Twin Island Republic tomorrow.
Guyana Jaguars: Leon Johnson (Captain), Anthony Bramble (Vice Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Raymon Reifer, Sherfane Rutherford, Christopher Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Ricardo Adams, Trevon Griffith and Clinton Pestano.
Ronaldo Alimohamed and Kemol Savory are on stand-bys and will join the team as selected players will depart to fulfill their duties on the Windies tour to India.
Coach is Esuan Crandon with Rayon Griffth serving as and Manager/Assistant Coach. Neil Barry is the Physiotherapist.

