GBTI victorious over Scotiabank

It was a match that was hyped to be exciting, competitive, and passionate and it sure did live up to those expectations. Last Friday, Scotiabank turned up in Team GBTI’s territory like a sea of red with players, supporters and even a cheerleading squad, only to be countered by the ocean of blue; Team GBTI and its supporters.

Played at the GBTI Sports Club, the home Captain Mohan Balram won the toss and opted to take first strike. Team GBTI seemed distracted on familiar conditions as the batsmen showed signs of intimidation by the raucous supporters from Scotiabank, resulting in three (3) run outs within the first four (4) overs.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, opening batsman Ramesh Sookram stayed firm as he was joined by Captain Balram who came in and settled the ‘Red’ bowlers as the pair counter attacked with brilliant knocks of 14 (2×4) and 16 (2×4 1×6) runs respectively.

After the loss of both Balram and Sookram, David Mohamed entered the fray and struck an attacking 14 runs (2×6) to keep the runs flowing. Team GBTI eventually posted 54 from their allotted 12 overs. The standout bowler for Scotiabank was Parmeshwar “Andy” Budhu who took 3-9.

The Scotiabank team seemed poised to overhaul Team GBTI’s score but unfortunately they were greeted with some hostile fast bowling from David Mohamed who had the batsmen hopping about the crease.

The top order was further derailed by two excellent run outs from Bhesham Persaud and specialist wicketkeeper Devon Powley. A late surge from Binsaud Baksh and Ravi De Souza threatened to take the game away but in the end Team GBTI’s bowling proved to be too hot to handle as Scotiabank ended on 41 from their allotted 12 overs.

Binsaud Baksh top scored for Scotiabank with 23 runs (2×4 1×6). Captain Mohan Balram was adjudicated as the player-of-the-match for his score of 16 and bowling figures of 1-2. Team GBTI extends special thanks to all supporters who came out and rallied with the teams.