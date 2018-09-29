Body of decomposed woman… Husband detained, but autopsy inconclusive

Latest update September 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
A post mortem examination has failed to clear up the mystery surrounding the death of Chandrowattie Williams, the allegedly abused woman whose decomposed body was found in her home at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice Tuesday night.
While the results of the postmortem were inclusive, Divisional Commander Clifton Hicken confirmed that the woman’s husband, Komal Williams, remains in custody.
Williams was nabbed by cops at Montrose, East Coast Demerara Thursday afternoon.
He reportedly had been missing after assaulting Chandrowattie two Saturdays ago.
The couple shared two children, ages 13 and 20. The teen discovered his mother’s decomposed body in the bedroom of the house at Bathe Settlement.
Relatives and neighbours had told this publication that the woman suffered many years of physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband who is said to be a heavy drinker. However, although she suffered domestic violence to an extent where her legs and arms were broken and her head was chopped she still remained with the abusive man.
Several reports were also made to the police on the abuse but the man would go into hiding and the abused woman would refuse to pursue the matters.
