‘Birthday boy’ dead, two others critical after Plaisance party

A 25-year-old Castello Housing Scheme resident was killed yesterday following an early morning crash on the Liliendaal Public Road, East Coast Demerara, minutes after celebrating his birthday.

Isaiah Corlette and two others were hurled out of a car, PWW 676, which crashed and overturned in the vicinity of Yokohoma Trading Auto Sales at around 02.30 hrs,

The driver and another passenger were admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a critical condition.

The accident occurred around 02:10 hours moments after Corlette had left the Pliesance Line Top Guinness bar where he was celebrating his birthday.

One man who was driving in the area said that the car with the trio had sped past him and he had wondered if the occupants were being pursued.

The driver said moments later he drove up to see that the car had crashed.

He recalled seeing a badly damaged lamp post and suspected that the occupants had crashed into it.

Others recalled hearing a loud impact and then seeing three persons lying on the parapet near a wrecked and overturned car.

Corlette was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC while the other victims were admitted.