Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Ravens brush defending champions Colts 73-62 on Thursday night

First Division champions, Bounty Colts, suffered their second defeat of the Rainforest Waters/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League on Thursday at the Burnham Hard Court at the hands of Dyna’s Ravens which dominated the contest throughout for an 11-point win.

The 2018 National Club Championship runners-up had the edge over the title holders with Tyrone Hamid scoring an incredible 35 points for Ravens, inclusive of one three-pointer.

Dominique Vincente supported with 13 points while Ryan Stephney had 10 before he was fouled out; inclusive of a technical, as Ravens joined Plaisance Guardians as other team to have put Colts to the sword so far this season.

Shaine Webster (19) along with Jonathan Mangra and Kurt English who both scored 13 points were the main men for Colts in the loss. In the opening Under-23 division game, Kobras slithered past University of Guyana (UG) Trojans 50-47 in a low-scoring contest between the youngsters.

James Lakhan (12) and Akeeam Morrison (10) were the top scorers for the Agricola based club that also saw victory on Wednesday night. Skipper of the losing team, Kadeem Peterkin, was the main scorer with 12 points.

Rivalry will continue at the same venue tonight. In the first which bounces off at 18:30hrs, Sonics will seek their first win in the U-23 division when they clash with Kobras while Eagles will try to fly past the inform Plaisance Guardians in a First division clash from 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman)