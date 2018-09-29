Atlantic Southern Trade backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Atlantic Southern Trade of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, the sole distributor of Rica Juice, has thrown their support behind the second edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc./Prime Minister’s Cup.

The competition which is being held in collaboration with National Sports Commission and the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports, will be played in the Open and Masters divisions and will commence on October 19 at several venues in Georgetown.

Managing Director of Atlantic Southern Trade Mr. Outar congratulated the GSCL Inc. on hosting another such tournament and wished the teams well. He added that they have a keen interest in softball cricket and is pleased to be given an opportunity to contribute to the event.

GSCL Secretary Telesha Ousman informed that that teams from Canada, Florida and New York will join their local counterparts in both categories, adding that preparations for a successful tournament are well underway including venues, competition regulations and match officials.

She said that while no entrance fee is required, entries will be closed tomorrow and teams can contact her on 225 4802, 226 4205 or Mahendra Hardyal on 610 7902 for registration. In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000 while in the Masters’ category, the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.

Once again lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat (open) are the defending champions.

The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.