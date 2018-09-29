13 juveniles escape from NOC

Thirteen juveniles are now on the run after escaping the New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports reaching this publication, 10 of the 13 escaped from the correctional facility sometime around 10:00 hrs on Thursday while attending to chores in the compound.

Sources indicated that the 10 juveniles ran towards the western end of the compound, which is not fenced, and fled into the backlands.

The escapees are believed to be aged between 15 to 17; with records from wandering to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Kaieteur News understands that following the escape, the administrator and staff carried out a search for some seven hours. A report was then made to the Suddie Police Station sometime around 17:00 hrs, and ranks were dispatched to the backlands reportedly until midnight Thursday.

Additional reports reaching this publication indicate that while police were searching for the ten escapees, three additional inmates escaped the facility yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that staff realised that the juveniles were missing sometime around 05:00 hrs yesterday during roll call.

The administrator of the facility said that he was in no position to offer a comment. Nevertheless, police on the Essequibo Coast continued to patrol the various ports of entry and the backlands on the Coast, in an effort to recapture the escaped juveniles.

Based on reports dispensed to this publication, the Ministry of Social Protection was given the responsibility of managing and overlooking the affairs of the correctional facility.

Sources are claiming, however, that the escape may be linked to poor supervision and enforcement of discipline, since escapes from the institution have been frequent.

One of yesterday’s escapees, Marlon Vossey, 17, is believed to have escaped from the facility on three separate occasions.