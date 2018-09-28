Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Textbooks to be shipped to Kopinang Primary School to address shortage

The textbooks packaged and ready to be shipped to the students of Kopinang Primary School

On Monday, a resident expressed concerns, in the Kaieteur News, about a shortage of textbooks at the Kopinang Primary School in Region Eight, Potaro-Siparuni.
According to the Ministry of the Education, an investigation into the issue revealed that indeed there was a shortage of textbooks in the core areas of Mathematics, Science, English and Social Studies at the school.
“To remedy the issue, the Ministry of Education through its Book Distribution Unit took note of the textbooks that were needed and the items have been sourced and prepared to be shipped to Region Eight today so that the children of Kopinang Primary School can each have access to the material that they need to advance their academic pursuits.”
In total, 122 textbooks have been prepared to be sent to the school; included in that are 75 Let’s Do Mathematics textbooks, 36 Fun with Language textbooks and 11 Science around Us textbooks.
The Ministry said that it remains committed to ensuring that every child has access to the materials needed in the classroom to promote learning under optimum conditions.
“Additionally, the Ministry of Education is appreciative of contributions made by residents within communities even if it is to raise an issue that they believe should be addressed in order to improve education delivery.”

 

