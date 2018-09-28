Surinamese forges NIS vouchers, jailed in absentia

A Surinamese who allegedly forged two National Insurance Scheme (NIS) disablement pension voucher was yesterday sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and fined $60,000 in his absence.

David Ally, 45, welder, was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Annette Singh on two fraud charges.

The first charge alleged that between February 13 and May 7, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud he forged one disablement voucher dated May 7 for $9,695 in favour of himself, purporting to show that the sum is $90,695.

It was further alleged that on May 7 at Brickdam, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Saskiea George, a cashier, a forged NIS disablement voucher valued $90,695, knowing same to be forged.

Ally had denied both allegations on his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was placed on $50,000 bail.

Magistrate Singh before ruling in the matter told the court that after listening to the Prosecution witnesses, she is of the opinion that a prima facie case was established against him.

Ally was supposed to lead his defence in the matter yesterday but failed to show up in court when the matter was called, hence he was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment in absentia.

Ally had told the court that he came to Guyana and was working as a welder. He added that while on duty, he sustained injuries to his hands and legs and was dependent on his disablement pension to survive.

Ally had stated that someone broke into his apartment and forged the documents.