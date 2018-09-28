St. Joseph Mercy prepares for grand Health and Wellness event

–Free medical tests, giveaways, information dissemination, zumba

The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) will wrap up its 73rd anniversary in grand style with a unique “Health and Wellness Experience” on September 29, 2018 at the hospital’s grounds on Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

The hospital has carefully planned this event to capture the spirit and importance of its work and to thank members of the communities it serves for their great support and friendship over the past 73 years, which has helped SJMH provide great medical and outpatient services that have provided relief and peace of mind for countless patients and families.

To give back to the public in a most meaningful way, SJMH has packed the Health and Wellness Experience with features and initiatives designed to inspire and educate patrons about important techniques to promote health, fitness and well-being. In particular, persons who attend it will get access to free, top-quality medical services in a warm, pleasant and social atmosphere.

The event will feature complete medical checkups free of charge. The hospital will ensure that in the area where various medical tests will be conducted, booths will be set up to allow for a smooth and timely transition of persons from one testing facility to another. Visitors will also get small samples of foods appropriate for diabetics.

Pregnant women will benefit from Lamaze demonstrations.

The free medical services attendees can access include blood pressure test; cholesterol and blood sugar tests; Body Mass Index (BMI)assessments; eye tests and vision analysis; depression counseling; ECG examinations; prostate and VIA screenings and much more.

Each person who has undergone the check-ups will get a printed record with complete information on the results.

The hospital’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Debbie Ramsay, said visitors will also be given valuable information about kidney transplant and nutrition for diabetics. She added that the event will also feature demonstrations of the application of anaesthetics.

The curtain will come down on the event after a martial arts display plus zumba demonstrations, specially included to underscore the fact that doing physical exercise to get and keep fit is an essential requirement of persons’ good health and well-being. The event gets underway at 9:00a.m. and ends at 6:00p.m.