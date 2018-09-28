Soulja Bai got Jagdeo running rings round dem neck

Jagdeo, de unthinkable, unimaginable, and unbelievable continue to strike at these jokers fuh leaders.

He boast how de coalition do all forensic audit and three years gone and not a single man deh in jail. Jagdeo still laughing, till he seh de odda day if dem can’t ketch de PPP thieves, he gon show dem how.

Now de man guh even further. He calling fuh a value fuh money audit of de US$150M airport project wha he sign; wha he agree to and wha he pay 70 per cent of de project cost and only 30 per cent wuk done.

If people don’t understand wha dat mean, a contractor charge you $10M fuh build a complete house.

He put down de foundation and couple posts. Would you pay him $7 million fuh dat? Of course not.

Well dat is wha Jagdeo do wid de airport. He pay de Chinee US$105M out of de US$150M. And all dem did at de time was throw some sand pon de runway and change some zinc sheet pon de new wing.

Dem boys know fuh sure, de only reason he pay dat big money up front was to tek out de kickback wha he had to get.

Dem boys hear through de grapevine dat dis new set trying to collect dem kickback from de li’l bit wha de people got to finish de airport wid.

Now Jagdeo got de gall fuh ask to see value fuh money, cutting up de people kickback.

He got de nerve. He should go to jail fuh dat $69M flat NIS building wha he and Luncheon renovate in Berbice and dem should throw way de key.

Dem boys don’t even want start talk. He hire Fip who flip and didn’t die, fuh build a road to Amaila Falls. De man never build a walkway to a latrine.

Jagdeo seh de money was US$15M. Instead, dem spend US$15M, dem end up spending US$50M and not even Jagdeo crappo jumping pon de road.

Talk half and just imagine dis gangster calling on de govt to mek sure people get value fuh dem money.