Region 4 NDC councillor “clears air” on Guard Hut Contract … says Hicks prematurely criticized works on hut

Diamond/Grove NDC councillor, Rajendra Paul, is seeking to clarify what he believes was a premature judgment made by fellow councillor Linden Hicks on the construction of a guard hut by Royal Construction, the contractor to whom the NDC awarded the contract.

Informed by Linden Hicks, a councillor for the A Partnership For National Unity, Kaieteur News carried a story titled ‘Region 4 probes $234,000 guard hut contract at Grove Market tarmac,’ on Wednesday.

Hicks had stated that there was a heated discussion on the quality of the work done, as well as the experience of the contractor.

“I am part of the NDC Works Committee and I don’t want to be blamed for this.” He also stated that a faction of the NDC wanted to pay off the contractor, but there were objections.

Councillor Paul sought to address the question of the experience of the contractor, stating that the committee had unanimously decided on the contractor for the project, who gave the lowest project cost ($234,000).

He also said that the picture of the security hut paints a dishonest narrative, since the work on the hut had not yet been completed. The hut still required additional cementing and painting.

Paul believes that Councillor Hicks has been exhibiting unbecoming behaviour when relating with NDC workers who have been doing works on the trenches and drains in the area.

He stated that the thinks Hicks is “trying to gain political mileage,” as Local Government Elections will be held in November.