Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 4 NDC councillor “clears air” on Guard Hut Contract … says Hicks prematurely criticized works on hut

Sep 28, 2018 News 0

Completed Guard Hut

Diamond/Grove NDC councillor, Rajendra Paul, is seeking to clarify what he believes was a premature judgment made by fellow councillor Linden Hicks on the construction of a guard hut by Royal Construction, the contractor to whom the NDC awarded the contract.
Informed by Linden Hicks, a councillor for the A Partnership For National Unity, Kaieteur News carried a story titled ‘Region 4 probes $234,000 guard hut contract at Grove Market tarmac,’ on Wednesday.
Hicks had stated that there was a heated discussion on the quality of the work done, as well as the experience of the contractor.
“I am part of the NDC Works Committee and I don’t want to be blamed for this.” He also stated that a faction of the NDC wanted to pay off the contractor, but there were objections.
Councillor Paul sought to address the question of the experience of the contractor, stating that the committee had unanimously decided on the contractor for the project, who gave the lowest project cost ($234,000).
He also said that the picture of the security hut paints a dishonest narrative, since the work on the hut had not yet been completed. The hut still required additional cementing and painting.
Paul believes that Councillor Hicks has been exhibiting unbecoming behaviour when relating with NDC workers who have been doing works on the trenches and drains in the area.
He stated that the thinks Hicks is “trying to gain political mileage,” as Local Government Elections will be held in November.

More in this category

Sports

Biggest Guyana Open Golf tourney set for November 2-4 – 12 Countries, 100 players to participate

Biggest Guyana Open Golf tourney set for November 2-4 – 12...

Sep 28, 2018

The 2018 Open Golf tournament is set for November 2-4 at the upgraded Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on the East Coast of Demerara and promises to the biggest such event. It was disclosed that 100 players...
Read More
8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on October 26

8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on...

Sep 28, 2018

Guyana continues to persevere at 43rd Chess Olympiad – CM Khan Gains FIDE rating points for Guyana

Guyana continues to persevere at 43rd Chess...

Sep 28, 2018

Johnson, Anderson slam tons in final round at Bourda

Johnson, Anderson slam tons in final round at...

Sep 28, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA League… Daniels on top again in Guardians’ win; Sonics remain winless

Banks DIH/GABA League… Daniels on top again...

Sep 28, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… West Dem. achieve only win by 2 wickets; Alimohammed’s back-to-back ton in vain

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…...

Sep 28, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]