Prosecution closes case for soldier busted with illegal gun, ammo

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, yesterday closed the case involving Jamal Hazel, a former Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who is accused of being in possession of an illegal .380 Pistol and nine matching rounds.

The matter is being conducted before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Yesterday when the matter was called, the final witness went into the witness box and after his testimony, the Prosecutor closed the case against the defendant.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamal Hazel, of Lot 490 ‘A’ Field Sophia, is currently on remand for the offences.

It is alleged that on January 13, last, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Hazel had in his possession nine rounds of .380 ammunition and at the same time, he had in his possession a .380 pistol, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Hazel is expected to lead a defence in the matter today when the matter is expected to continue.

Hazel was also charged earlier this year for allegedly carrying out a series of robberies around Georgetown, by trailing victims on his motorcycle and robbing them at gunpoint.

However, all the robbery charges were dismissed due to no evidence being offered by the virtual complainants.

The first charge alleged that on January 10, at North Road, Bourda, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Boodram Hemraj, of one weeding machine, valued $100,000.

The second charge alleged that on January 11, at Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Hazel, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellular phone valued $210,000 and $400,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that on the same day while armed with a gun, he robbed Andrea Purdessy of $4.5M in cash.

Hazel had denied all the charges.

Facts presented in relation to the robbery committed on Andrea Purdessy, stated that on the day in question, the victim had just collected the monies from a mining company in Alberttown. Hazel and an accomplice trailed her to her residence.

The court heard that when the victim attempted to exit her car, she was approached by Hazel, who was on a bike. He pointed a gun to her face and ordered her to hand over the bag with money.

The woman, fearful for her life, threw the bag out of the car and Hazel picked it up and made good his escape.

In relation to the armed robbery committed on Boodram Hemraj, the prosecutor told the court that Hemraj was on his way to North Road, Bourda, when Hazel approached him, pointed a gun in his face, and took away his weeding machine. He then jumped onto his motorcycle and rode away.

As it relates to the illegal gun and ammunition charges, the prosecutor stated that Police, acting on information, carried out a search at Hazel’s home and the unlicensed gun and ammunition were found wrapped in plastic in a biscuit tin.