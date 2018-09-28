Pomeroon drug bust… Mastermind cleared of trafficking 25 lbs cocaine

Two months after five Colombians got a matter of aiding a carpenter who allegedly trafficked over 25 pounds of cocaine dismissed; the carpenter was yesterday freed of the charge.

It is alleged that between September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon, Essequibo, Gavin Adams, 48, a carpenter, of Essequibo, had 11.410 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter was dismissed by Magistrate Esther Sam, in the Suddie Magistrates’ Courts. The Magistrate ruled in favour of the Adams citing that the Customs Anti Narcotics Prosecutor (CANU), Konyo Sandiford, failed to lead evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Last July, the same Magistrate freed five Colombians who were charged with aiding the Adams to traffic cocaine.

It was alleged that between September 1, 2017 and January 2, last, at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon, Colombian nationals Yeison Sanchez, 27, a driver; Jesus Amaya, 52, a farmer; Reginaldo Jaramillo, 45; and Wilinton Reyes, 36, a farmer; helped Gavin Adams traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

The defendants were all represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva.

According to reports, relative to a joint operation by CANU and the police, millions of dollars worth in cocaine was seized. Consequently, the foreign nationals were arrested and charged for the offence.

It was reported that based on information received, CANU ranks and police ranks, conducted a four-day operation involving several security agencies, which resulted in the arrest of 10 persons, and the seizure of cocaine, cash and a car.

The operations spanned three different regions and saw arrests of not only Guyanese, but also Colombians and a Venezuelan.

It was reported that the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), GDF Coast Guard and Guyana Police Force were involved in the operation, which was done between January 1 and January 4, 2018.

NANA had stated that three locations were raided. They included a residence at Barrow Avenue, Republic Park; a residence in the Pomeroon River and a camp located a short distance north-east of the Moruca River mouth.

Among the items seized were a Toyota Axio car; three speedboats with engines; 15 cell phones, 11 kilos of coke and a large amount of cash.

The cash included US$87,134 ($17.8M); over 1M Venezuelan Bolivar; Colombian peso totaling $201,000; 7,362 in Brazilian Real along with $82,820 in local currency.